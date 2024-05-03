Triple H drops "massive" hint two days before WWE Backlash; tells everyone to get ready

Triple H has sent a message, and he dropped a big hint about what's coming at an upcoming event.

The Game is the head of creative in WWE and is flourishing, booking huge shows for fans regularly. With the fallout from WrestleMania expected at Backlash and the multiple matches already booked, it will be the first WWE event after The Show of Shows. As such, it often sets the tone for what the rest of the year might look like.

Ahead of this year's show, Triple H has dropped a massive hint about what fans could expect. He posted a picture of himself getting down from the plane and then said it was time to get to work.

He added that he hoped the WWE Universe was ready for what was coming and that it would be a "massive" few days.

"Just landed in France… and it’s time to get to work. Hope the @WWEUniverse is ready for an absolutely massive couple of days. #WWEBacklash @WWEFrance," he wrote.

Triple H has already shaken things after WrestleMania

Thanks to the Draft that Triple H announced after WrestleMania, things have changed a lot within WWE.

With the Draft, the rosters have shaken up, and the company has adjusted everyone's position. Now, multiple feuds are available, and with the coming King and Queen of the Ring tournaments before the Saudi Arabia event, there are more to look forward to.

However, whatever The Game appears to be hinting at about what will happen at Backlash could change the direction of the company's booking for the foreseeable future.

At this point, it's not certain what he has in store, but fans must stay tuned in to see what's next.

