Triple H earns high praise from Hall of Famer for transforming WWE’s creative landscape (Exclusive)

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, recently earned praise for his work with creative. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle lauded The Game for his deep-seated knowledge of the business.
Hunter has taken control of the creative team ever since Vince McMahon stepped away from his role as Chairman and CEO of the company. Over the last few years, he has ushered in a new era for the company, bringing in record numbers at every event and earning the praise of fans and experts.
During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter, Angle detailed that he loved working with The Game. He praised Triple H for his remarkable contributions to the business. Kurt also felt the Hunter's understanding of the wrestling landscape gave him confidence in WWE's future, saying that the company is in capable hands with Hunter holding the reins of the creative team.
"I love Triple H. What he was able to do in the business was nothing short of amazing. He not only is great in the ring and great on the microphone, but he has a knack for the business that nobody else has. I could tell you this. WWE is in good hands because he's in charge of creative. Triple H knows his stuff." [1:20 onwards]
Hunter will take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame this year. He will headline the star-studded Class of 2025, which also includes legends like Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and the Natural Disasters - Earthquake and Typhoon.
