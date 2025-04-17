Triple H earns high praise from Hall of Famer for transforming WWE’s creative landscape (Exclusive)

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, recently earned praise for his work with creative. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle lauded The Game for his deep-seated knowledge of the business.

Ad

Hunter has taken control of the creative team ever since Vince McMahon stepped away from his role as Chairman and CEO of the company. Over the last few years, he has ushered in a new era for the company, bringing in record numbers at every event and earning the praise of fans and experts.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter, Angle detailed that he loved working with The Game. He praised Triple H for his remarkable contributions to the business. Kurt also felt the Hunter's understanding of the wrestling landscape gave him confidence in WWE's future, saying that the company is in capable hands with Hunter holding the reins of the creative team.

Ad

Trending

"I love Triple H. What he was able to do in the business was nothing short of amazing. He not only is great in the ring and great on the microphone, but he has a knack for the business that nobody else has. I could tell you this. WWE is in good hands because he's in charge of creative. Triple H knows his stuff." [1:20 onwards]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Hunter will take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame this year. He will headline the star-studded Class of 2025, which also includes legends like Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and the Natural Disasters - Earthquake and Typhoon.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More