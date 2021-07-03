Triple H explains the reason WWE has made many releases

Triple H has disclosed why WWE has let go of several Superstars over the last year. The COVID pandemic has forced WWE to release several stars, as per The Game.

WWE has released a number of stars since the start of the pandemic last year. Kurt Angle, EC3, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, The Revival, and Rusev were a few stars released by WWE last year. Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Andrade, Lana, The IIconics, and Mickie James were a few that were released in 2021.

While speaking to NY Post, Triple H stated that letting go of WWE personnel is not a "pleasant part" of what WWE does, but companies like WWE have to make "difficult decisions" because of the pandemic.

“Coming out of COVID and a pandemic and everything else, all companies are having to make difficult decisions and we were no different. It’s a part of what we do and it happens on a regular basis, all companies have to do it. It’s not the most pleasant part of what you do, but it is what it is," said Triple H.

He believes that the decision to release so many wrestlers is "just business."

Triple H was keen on re-hiring Samoa Joe to WWE

Samoa Joe, who was released earlier this year, was contacted by Triple H shortly after his WWE release. The Game had plans on using Joe in a different capacity in WWE and told the former NXT Champion to give him some time to work out a deal for him.

“I got a text back [from Triple H], ‘Hey, give me a minute, getting out of a meeting.’ We had a brief conversation, which was essentially like, ‘Give us a little bit of time. I’ll work out a package and we’ll talk soon.’ ‘Alright, that’s totally fine, I have no problem with that.’ And it led to my return to NXT," said Joe.

Joe returned to WWE and NXT last month as the enforcer of William Regal. Zelina Vega, who was released by WWE last year, also returned to the company on this past week's SmackDown show.

Edited by Rohit Mishra