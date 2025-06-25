"Triple H Exposed" - Stephanie McMahon shares hilarious story about the WWE CCO

Stephanie McMahon recently posted a hilarious social media update "exposing" her husband and WWE Head of Creative, Triple H. The former WWE Chairwoman shared a clip from her podcast, What's Your Story? with Step McMahon.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon allegedly started dating after their on-screen romantic storyline in 2000. They have been happily married since their wedding in October 2003. The power couple has three daughters together.

The 48-year-old recently posted a video of her conversation with Nick Khan on her podcast. Stephanie shared a funny incident from back in the day, revealing how a vacation in Hawaii took an awkward turn when Triple H unknowingly strolled nude onto a public beach. She hilariously captioned the video "Triple H exposed."

"We had rented a place in Hawaii. We did not know that the beaches are all public no matter where you are. So, even if you rent a private house, it's not like that's your private beach area. So, Paul [Triple H] wakes up, and he, you know, walks out [and] stretches. He wasn't sleeping clothed at that time, like full on manhood. He's just walking, and all of a sudden this guy gets up out of the water, right in front of us, with the snorkeling mask on and a big giant snorkel, stands up, [and] starts walking. Like someone else pops up out of the water over here. We were like, 'Uh oh!' Ran back in the house," she said.

You can check out Stephanie McMahon's X/Twitter post below:

Ex-WWE Superstar makes an interesting claim about Triple H following shocking departure

Former WWE United States Champion Carlito bid adieu to WWE earlier this month. In a social media update, the 46-year-old disclosed that his contract with the wrestling promotion was set to expire in two weeks, and the global juggernaut had decided against offering him a new deal.

Following his departure from WWE, Carlito made an appearance on the Busted Open podcast. The former Judgment Day member explained why he wouldn't complain about his exit. However, The Caribbean Cool thinks that Triple H was not a fan of his wrestling gimmick despite having a liking for him in real life.

"I'm not going to complain. I'm not going to whatever. I knew I'm one of the older guys. I'm not gonna get priority, guys. I'm not getting pushed. And Hunter's not a fan of Carlito. I think, personally, he likes me, but I think he never was a big fan of the character," he said.

You can check out Carlito's comments in the video below:

Carlito used to feature regularly on Monday Night RAW alongside other members of The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran following his shocking WWE exit.

If you use the quote from the first half of the article, please credit the original source and give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda.

