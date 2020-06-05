Triple H on fans potentially returning to WWE events with Phase 2 re-opening in Florida

WWE has been having empty-arena shows since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected every industry in the world, and professional wrestling is also one of them. With the guidelines of social distancing and lockdown in place, WWE had to take extreme measures to continue its weekly programming.

After months and months of having shows in front of no fans, WWE Superstars can't wait to have fans back on the shows and get back to entertaining them live.

WWE Superstar and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, Triple H recently took part in a media call before the NXT TakeOver: In Your House show. Among other questions asked to The Game, one of them was about fans potentially returning to WWE events amid Florida's phase two of re-opening. Triple H had the following to say about the situation: (h/t WrestlingInc)

"Since the beginning of this we've been looking at all options finding to figure out how to navigate all of this. Since things have changed, we've worked closely with the government in Florida to make sure we're doing everything that they want us to do and then some"

"This has just come about and all options are on the table for us. We need to understand completely what they're saying can and can not be done and we'll respond accordingly. What we do is for our fans and we feel it's our duty to continue to deliver for them.

They've been there for us and we want to be there for them at this time when they need that entertainment. The faster we can get ourselves in front of our fans and doing what we do, the better as long as it's safe for everyone."

WWE shows without fans

WWE held its first empty-arena show in March when they aired Friday Night SmackDown live from the Performance Center in Orlando. It's been almost three months now since WWE hosted a show with fans in attendance.

Recently, WWE have started using NXT Superstars and Performance Center recruits as a make-shift audience for all the shows. While it has helped the product in some way, it still does not compare with the environment that an actual crowd can create.

With things improving slowly and the world getting on terms with the new normal, it remains to be seen when the government will allow WWE to have their fans back on the shows- maintaining all the rules and guidelines of social distancing, of course.