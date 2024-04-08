Triple H feels part-timer has cemented himself as a bonafide WWE Superstar with recent performances

Triple H praised Logan Paul after his match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship.

The odds were stacked against The Maverick as he faced off against two veterans of the wrestling business. However, he showed great in-ring IQ during the final stages of the match. Randy had hit an RKO on KO and Logan used this opportunity to throw The Viper out and then picked up the win after a Frog Splash on Owens.

During the Night Two press conference, Triple H congratulated The Maverick for an epic performance once again. He pointed out that Logan held his own against former World Champions like Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. The Game was puzzled by how good the YouTube sensation is inside the squared circle given that he's wrestling only a handful of matches.

"I congratulate Logan Paul on another epic outing. You get in the ring with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, you put in that kind of performance. Whether you walk out as champion or you don't walk out as champion, what a performance! Just a guy that every single time he goes out there, proves why his choice to be here in the WWE and not be doing the other things that he was doing before, have sort of cemented him as a WWE Superstar. He's so good. It's hard for me sometimes to sort of think about actually how good he is given the fact that he's only done it a handful of times. It's crazy." [52:56 - 53:42]

Logan Paul also shared his thoughts on WWE's new era

It was a stellar outing for Logan Paul as he managed to hold on to the US title during the triple-threat match.

The star took to Twitter to share his thoughts after the match. He heralded a new era for the company and claimed it was a great time to be a part of the business.

With this win, Logan has notched up another successful title defense. It will be interesting to see who emerges as his next challenger in the weeks to come.

