Triple H finally breaks silence on Vince McMahon following WWE ouster: "There were some things that bothered me"

Triple H recently opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon backstage before the former WWE Chairman left the company for good in January 2024. The Chief Content Officer revealed some details about what happened between him and his father-in-law when he was in charge of NXT.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Triple H was asked about what it was like to work under McMahon. They had a personal relationship due to his marriage to Stephanie McMahon. However, backstage, Vince served as a mentor for him, playing a key role in what he's doing in WWE today.

The Game also revealed that the former CEO was doing things that "bothered" him, especially when he was booking NXT, and they will have different perspectives on shows. He added that the ex-WWE Chairman became more controlling when he got older.

"There were things that bothered me about the way he did things, certain things of his personality. He would run things totally different than I would, and we've talked about that before. Even when I was running NXT or this, he would be like, 'Why you do it like that?' And I'd be like, 'Because it's working for me.' And he would be like, 'Well, I don't.' He was much more controlling especially as he got older, much more controlling," Triple H said. [46:14 - 46:36]

Triple H also named Pat Patterson, Killer Kowalski, and Dusty Rhodes as his mentors in making stories and anything creative involving pro wrestling.

Triple H reveals how he came up with his trademark water spit

At one point in every wrestling fan's life, especially those who grew up watching Triple H, have done his trademark water spit at least once. It's one of the most iconic entrances in WWE history, and The Game has revealed the origins of it.

"When I was I was a bad guy and I had just won the title, and everybody was on me about it. I would come out and wet my hair right before I got in the ring. I put water in my mouth and I stood up, and when I threw the title up, I spit the water out at everybody in the crowd. But I noticed the first time I did it, they went crazy, and I was like, 'Well, that's something.' So the next day I did it again and then it just morphed into me doing it up in the air. We would put light on it and it would look really cool and it became this iconic thing," Triple H said on the High Performance podcast. [21:50 - 22:20]

With his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame later this week, The King of Kings will likely bust out his iconic entrance one more time.

