Triple H finally comments on the Bayley situation after she missed WrestleMania 41 and was replaced by Becky Lynch

Bayley missed WrestleMania 41 and was replaced by Becky Lynch. Triple H has commented on The Role Model, who was set to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Bayley was attacked backstage a day before her and Lyra Valkyria's tag team championship match on Night Two. The latter then teamed up with the returning Becky Lynch. The Irish duo defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, making Valkyria a double champion.

At the WrestleMania 41 Night Two post-show press conference, Triple H addressed Bayley's situation, claiming she would be fine. The Game concluded by calling the former WWE Women's Champion a "true pro."

"And don't worry, guys, Bayley will be just fine. True pro. Cannot say enough good things about her. True pro," said Triple H. [1:00:26-1:00:35]

Check out the comments made on Bayley:

Bayley and Valkyria earned their shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after winning a Gauntlet Match on SmackDown. The duo outlasted five other tag teams to become the #1 contenders for the tag titles.

The Role Model was also in action on the following episode of Monday Night RAW, defeating Liv Morgan in singles action. Her mystery attacker is yet to be revealed.

