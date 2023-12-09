"Triple H finally did it" "Next United States Champion" - WWE Universe rejoices over a recent report on 5-time champion

Triple H's WWE regime has over-delivered at times when it comes to fan-favorite superstars or gimmicks on the main roster. Recently, fans rejoiced upon finding out a new report regarding the future of the 5-time champion in the promotion.

Earlier this year, fans were expecting Tyler Bate to make it to the main roster after he had a stellar showing against Dolph Ziggler. Sadly, he did not make the cut when Triple H brought back the annual WWE Draft, and he continued working with the developmental brand.

NXT is set to host its final event of the year after SmackDown, which will be Deadline. According to a recent report, the management is planning on moving Tyler Bate to the main roster. Fans rejoiced and reacted to the potential call-up that could happen after Deadline 2023.

Tyler Bate is one of the participants in the upcoming Men's Iron Survivor match at the event. Fans have been wanting to see Big Strong Boi work on the main roster for a while, and it looks like it could possibly happen before the end of this year.

Triple H might have other plans for Tyler Bate on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Butch (aka Pete Dunne) received his main roster call-up when he joined The Brawling Brutes. The trio worked under the old regime for a while before Triple H's new regime took over WWE. Sadly, The Game didn't break the stable, and they continued working in the tag team division.

Over the past few weeks, Butch and Ridge Holland haven't been on the same page on Friday Night SmackDown since Sheamus has been on a hiatus. After the multiple losses to Pretty Deadly on WWE SmackDown, Holland walked out on Butch and left him without a partner on the brand.

Triple H has focused on long-term booking and storylines under his new regime. While fans want Bate to join the 8-man tournament for the United States Championship, there is a high possibility that The Game will make Bate pair up with Butch.

The two have already worked as a tag team on the developmental brand lately, and they were previously stablemates as British Strong Style. Triple H might make Big Strong Boi work in the tag team division before making him an established singles star on WWE's main roster.

