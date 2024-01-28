Triple H finally reacts to the lawsuit that led to Vince McMahon quitting WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has reacted to being asked about the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon recently resigned from WWE after he was slapped with a sexual misconduct lawsuit. Mr. McMahon stated that he was resigning out of respect for the WWE Universe and the TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors.

During the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Triple H was asked to comment on the lawsuit, and here's what The Game said in response:

"I'm gonna do exactly what you would expect me to do here. We just had an amazing week. Just got a 10-year $5 billion Netflix deal. Rock joining our Board. We just sold out the Royal Rumble, put 48,000 people in Tropicana Field. I choose to focus on the positive, and yes there's a negative, but I wanna focus on that and just keep it to that."

It seems like Vince McMahon is gone for good following his resignation. This is the first time in the Stamford-based promotion's storied history that no McMahon family member is working under the WWE umbrella.

WWE has been flourishing under the Triple H regime for a while now. What the future holds for the global media giant now that Vince McMahon is no longer a part of it remains to be seen.

