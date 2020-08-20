Triple H finally reveals plans for WWE Draft 2020

For weeks now, there have been several speculations regarding WWE Draft 2020. Fightful Select previously reported that the promotion is planning to organise the WWE Draft towards the end of August. That said, there were still rumours about the WWE Draft being dropped entirely. Now, Triple H has confirmed that the WWE Draft will be held later this year.

During a recent media call, Triple H addressed a myriad of topic including the status of WWE Draft 2020 and revealed that it is a part of the protocols and procedures. Although he didn't reveal the date, it is now fair to expect that we will soon have an official confirmation about the plans for WWE Draft in the coming weeks.

Talking about the intention behind the annual WWE Draft and the opportunities that arise from it, Triple H said:

"That definitely has changed that mindset, there is different protocols and procedures, 'hey, we'd like to move this talent, we'd like to do that,' and you'll see that coming up in the WWE Draft later in the year."

"You kept getting chance after chance after chance, and in my book, you failed." @FinnBalor has some words for his 2nd chance opponent, @DreamWWE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lzfa0wSbBb — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2020

Triple H on why Superstars need WWE Draft

Triple H discussed the entire idea behind the WWE Draft in detail and said that it gives a chance to anyone coming from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT to star fresh. Given that NXT is also on TV now, Triple H also hinted at the brand's involvement in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Here's what Triple H had to say:

"You definitely have to think about it a lot more and think about those changes, but I think long-term, it's better for everybody. It's the opportunity where somebody has their run on SmackDown and Raw, they can come change gears on a brand that feels totally different with a different style in NXT. Maybe refresh, get a fresh coat of paint, maybe they're doing something that didn't work, maybe they want to try something completely different."

Advertisement

"This opens up the door for them to be able to do that because [each brand] has their own primetime and live spot, the brands all become important and you can't just take away from one to support the other, you have to support all of them." (H/T Fightful)

Over the last few years, the WWE Draft has presented exciting prospects that have profoundly impacted the development of several Superstars. It will be interesting to see what surprises will be in place when this year's WWE Draft is finalised.