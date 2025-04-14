Triple H fires subtle shots at The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 41; reveals hilarious reason for WWE legend's involvement

Triple H took a playful dig at The Rock, with WrestleMania 41 less than a week away. WWE's Chief Content Officer shared a hilarious story involving The Final Boss and their fellow wrestling legend The Undertaker.

One of the greatest rivalries in WWE history is Triple H vs. The Rock, which reached its peak during the Attitude Era. The veterans are now executives for the company, with The Game in charge of creative and Rocky a member of TKO Group's Board of Directors.

On the High Performance podcast, The King of Kings discussed a bunch of topics related to the creative process in WWE. He shared the story of how The Rock's finisher, The People's Elbow, was originally used to try to break The Undertaker and make him laugh. But due to the reaction from the crowd, it turned into The Most Electrifying Move in Sports Entertainment.

Despite seemingly being lower in the management hierarchy, The Game couldn't help but take a hilarious shot at his former rival. He called The People's Champion's legendary finisher the "silliest move" ever.

"The Rock does like his finisher, The People's Elbow, right? It's the silliest move of all time. He runs twice, hits the ropes, drops like the worst-looking elbow on you. That’s not a knock on it. It just started as a joke. It started with us on live events that weren't televised with him trying to make The Undertaker laugh and break character. We were all doing dumb stuff and he did that one night and everybody thought he looked really cool as silly as it was. Then somebody dared him to do it on TV and he did it on TV as a spoof and the crowd reacted to it and he did it again and they reacted even more," Triple H said. [17:02 - 17:42]

For decades, people have been invested in The Rock's finisher despite its silliness. It is a basic wrestling move with added theatrics.

Shawn Michaels set to induct Triple H into WWE Hall of Fame

Triple H will become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer this weekend when he gets inducted as an individual. He first received the honor as a member of D-Generation X in 2019, with Shawn Michaels set to induct him this time around.

The other members of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Class are Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, Earthquake and Typhoon of the Natural Disasters, Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff. The Submission match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13 is also the first Immortal Moment to join the Hall of Fame.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit High Performance and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

