Triple H forced to interrupt NXT match after scary spot goes wrong

WWE NXT matches are famous for their intensity, but sometimes, things can go awfully wrong inside the squared circle. Most recently, one of the matches during the NXT tapings at Full Sail University had a dangerous spot that forced Triple H to stop it mid-way.

As reported by Post Wrestling, this incident occurred during the match between Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland on NXT. The report states that in one of the spots, Johnny Gargano took a scary landing on his head. The match was immediately stopped and Triple H, along with Shawan Michaels, rushed inside the ring to check on Gargano.

After a while, Gargano confirmed that he is alright as he narrowly avoided a serious injury. The match was restarted only after everyone was certain that the top NXT Superstar is fit to compete. They went on to complete the match, and Johnny Gargano was checked by the medical staff once again.

What's next on WWE NXT?

The Black and Gold brand of WWE is preparing for its upcoming pay-per-view, NXT: Takeover XXX. So far, four matches have been confirmed for the show, and out of them, three are set to be championship matches.

WWE Superstar Keith Lee is will defend his NXT Championship against Karrion Kross. The feud between these two Superstars kickstarted the moment Lee got his hands on the most coveted prize of NXT. This week, Kross took things a little further when he used fire to attack Lee. They are now involved in an intense rivalry that will see them lock horns with Lee's championship on the line.

At NXT Takeover: XXX, Io Shirai will look to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Dakota Kai. The latter attacked Shirai to initiate this feud and is determined to win the gold. But Shirai won't let that happen so quickly.

There's also a Ladder Match scheduled for the PPV that will crown the next NXT North American Champion. Next week, the likes of Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, and Ridge Holland will square off in a qualifying match to book a spot on the Takeover match card.