"Triple H forces undeserving stars on TV," "Fire wrestlers with zero personality" - WWE Universe reacts to major star's current run

The landscape of WWE has been quite different under Triple H's creative regime compared to how it used to be under Vince McMahon. However, fans have been disappointed with a 32-year-old star's run on the main roster and pointed out the grave need for a character change.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley absolutely dominated the women's division on Monday Night RAW and reigned supreme as the Women's World Champion. Several stars tried and failed, but no one was able to match Mami's power on the brand, except former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

However, Rodriguez failed to dethrone Ripley on numerous occasions, both with and without The Judgment Day's interference. Recently, fans gave their thoughts on her run on the main roster.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The WWE Universe has given mixed reactions towards Raquel Rodriguez's current run with the promotion. The majority of fans have pointed out that she needs a new gimmick or character on Monday Night RAW but acknowledged that she has potential.

What has Raquel Rodriguez done in WWE under Triple H and Vince McMahon's creative leadership?

In 2020, Raquel Rodriguez became a dominant force in the NXT women's division when she turned heel and aligned with Dakota Kai. She was unstoppable under Triple H's creative leadership as Kai's bodyguard on the brand. She ended up dethroning IYO SKY as the NXT Women's Champion at Stand and Deliver 2021.

She also captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Dakota Kai. She finally received her main roster call-up after WrestleMania 38 and joined Friday Night SmackDown under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. However, McMahon completely changed her gimmick following her call-up.

However, following the change in regime, Rodriguez was once again under Triple H's creative leadership when he became WWE's Chief Content Officer. She has since won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice with Liv Morgan, and once with Aliyah.

Rodriguez has spent the last few months in the Women's World Title picture but has ultimately failed to defeat Rhea Ripley to win the title. It will be interesting to see how the management improves Raquel Rodriguez's character and promo skills on the main roster, which has often been criticized by the WWE Universe.

What are your thoughts on Raquel Rodriguez? Sound off in the comments section below.

