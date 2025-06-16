"Triple H forgot she's employed" - Fans upset over 35-year-old star's booking

A current champion has not wrestled in a while. Hence, fans are upset with Triple H over her booking.
IYO SKY has been one of the best in-ring performers in the women's division. She had delivered many great matches for the promotion over the years and is incredibly popular with the fans. IYO did the unthinkable when she defeated Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on the March 3, 2025, episode of RAW.
Despite being one of the top champions on the red brand, she has not wrestled in over a month, with her last match taking place on the 12th May episode of RAW, where she teamed with Ripley against Giulia and Roxanne Perez.
A fan took to social media to point out the fact that she has not wrestled in more than a month.
Some fans also took to social media to slam Triple H for the way he has booked IYO SKY on RAW. Check out some of the reactions below:
Tommy Carlucci believes Triple H's recent re-hire will leave the company after WrestleMania 42
A few weeks ago, R-Truth shocked the world when he announced his departure from WWE. However, he returned at Money in the Bank and attacked John Cena, indicating that he was back in the Stamford-based promotion. The following week on RAW, he cut off his braids and rebranded himself as Ron Killings.
Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE Senior Director of International Television Tommy Carlucci said that R-Truth will win the 2026 Royal Rumble and then wrap up his WWE run at WrestleMania 42.
"Maybe he will be a big part of John Cena turning back to babyface, just talking to him and doing stuff. But, you know, actually, Coach, I can see him winning the Royal Rumble. Yes, I could see that happening. Yes, I think he is [Going to stick around till 2026].. I think his last hurrah will be WrestleMania, and maybe he’s out by then. But they’re gonna jump on him big time right now. He’s hot." (From 48:18 to 49:09)
It will be interesting to see if Triple H will push R-Truth, given the reception he has received in recent weeks.