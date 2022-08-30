Triple H comments on former NXT stars' big victory on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Triple H shared his thoughts on Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah's huge victory on Monday Night RAW.

Raquel and Aliyah have been crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions on the red brand this week. The duo defeated Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL in the finals of the tournament.

Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate the duo on the big achievement and commented on the culmination of the tag title tournament. He wrote:

"The culmination of a tournament featuring some of the brightest stars from the @WWE and @WWENXT Women’s Divisions. Congratulations to @RaquelWWE and @WWE_Aliyah on their #WWERaw MAIN EVENT win and becoming the NEW Women’s Tag Team Champions!!! #JustTheBeginning,"- Triple H tweeted.

Many fans expected Triple H to book Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW ended on an unexpected note as Aliyah rolled Dakota Kai up to pick up the victory for her team. However, the company's decision to put the titles on the SmackDown duo came as a shock to many, as fans were expecting Damage CTRL to run roughshood in the women's division.

The finish saw Bayley try to help her stablemates from the apron. However, the Role Model was confronted by Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Aliyah then used the situation to her advantage and rolled Kai up from behind to secure the win.

The titles have been vacant since former Women's Tag Team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the promotion during the May 16 edition of RAW. Banks and Naomi are expected to return soon, and one can expect them to go after the current champions upon their return.

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, meanwhile, will be in action at the company's upcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle. The duo, alongside Bayley, will take on Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match.

Who do you think will come out on top at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comment section below and let us know your thoughts.

