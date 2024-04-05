Triple H has four-word reaction to potential WWE in-ring return

Triple H has become one of the most talked about men in WWE over the past few weeks after he and The Rock were part of a backstage altercation at the WrestleMania 40 kick-off show in February.

As part of a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Triple H was asked about making his return to in-ring competition after rumors suggested that this could be building towards a Rock vs The Game feud.

"I don't think so," he noted.

Triple H went on to expand on why he didn't want to return to the ring.

"I don't think I should be out there taking bumps around like look I've gotta jump-start alright so that's all good as a backup system, but if anything goes bad in your life, which could happen to anybody at any given time. So I got a backup system, you don't want to unplug the wires."

The King of Kings is the Chief Content Officer for WWE, and he works hard behind the scenes, even noting as part of the interview that he was happy with the position he currently has and that he was ready to retire before his health forced him into a decision.

Triple H was forced to have a defibrillator fitted to his chest ahead of his WWE retirement

Triple H has been an active face on-screen over the past few months as part of the WrestleMania story with The Rock, but it seems that he is physically unable to be part of the show as a talent.

The 14-time World Champion had some issues with pneumonia back in 2022, which led to a cardiac event and being forced to have a defibrillator fitted, which means he is now unable to step back into the ring the way he once could.

The Game would be risking his health if he returned to the ring, as noted above, which is why he opted to retire back at WrestleMania 38.

