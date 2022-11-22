"Triple H, what the frick is wrong with you?" - WWE gets blasted for booking of a 36-year-old RAW star (Exclusive)

The latest WWE RAW episode featured several explosive moments as Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory engaged in a big brawl midway through the show. Vince Russo has now come down heavily on WWE for its booking of the segment and how Mustafa Ali was specifically utilized during the angle.

Unfortunately, Ali got caught in the scuffle as he experienced another largely forgettable Monday Night RAW. He and Austin Theory competed in a singles match, which ended with the former MITB winner emerging victorious.

Bobby Lashley hit the ring after the contest and took a few shots at Theory before throwing hands with the superstar. Vince Russo noted that despite the latter's recent shift to a more serious character, he fearfully tried to evade fighting Lashley.

As seen on RAW, the 36-year-old Ali was getting checked by a medic when Theory and The All Mighty entered the backstage area. Russo felt WWE's writers didn't put much effort into the brawl and explained the most prominent issues with the booking on this week's Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"The new and improved Austin Theory is now running away. Bro, so we go to the other side of the curtain, and Ali is just sitting there in the chair. Bro, are they kidding me? Are they freaking kidding me with these setups? Triple H, what the frick is wrong with you? They come through the curtain, and Ali is sitting there in the chair. My god, will you guys put some effort into this crap!" [31:00 - 31:32]

Vince Russo stated that WWE could have fleshed out the angle by having Lashley and Theory fight their way into the locker room, where they could have bumped into Mustafa Ali.

Instead, Ali was made to look weak again in kayfabe with his most recent beatdown on RAW. Russo continued:

"You can at least let the pursuit go into the locker room, Chris. Okay, Ali is in the locker room. Are the extra 30-60 seconds too much work for you, bro, that the guy has to be sitting in his chair, picking his nose? Meanwhile, they could have done that in the locker room. Lashley could have killed him in the locker room. So lazy!" [31:55 - 32:53]

Vince Russo has a message for the WWE Universe

Vince Russo has regularly spoken about the creative problems of WWE. On this week's Legion of RAW, he noted how fans had the power to inspire a much-needed change in the product.

The former WWE writer said that the promotion would continue delivering unsatisfactory content if viewers weren't vocal about their displeasure. Russo added:

"Listen, Sportskeeda Nation, if some of you guys watch this show, and I would never say you don't watch this show. But, I'm telling you guys, they are never going to put any more effort into this show if you just accept everything that they are feeding you, bro." [32:54 - 33:15]

