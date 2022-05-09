Former WWE Champion gave advice to The Miz before Bad Bunny match

Two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz has talked about some of the advice that Triple H gave him prior to his match at WrestleMania 37.

At The Show of Shows, The Miz and John Morrison took on Bad Bunny and Damian Priest in a tag team match. With the help of Priest, the rapper was able to defeat the A-Lister and Morrison, earning a victory on his WrestleMania debut.

The Miz reflected on the match on a recent edition of the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. The A-Lister initially had concerns that Bad Bunny wouldn't be able to keep up with trained wrestlers in the ring, but it was Triple H's words that helped make the best of the situation. In the end, the A-Lister was happy with the finished product.

"I’m a WWE superstar and this is a celebrity. He’s a music person and he’s coming into my world and he’s just going to be able to do things? And Triple H is the best at being like, ‘yeah, but what if you do this…’ and I’ll go, ‘oh.’ And sometimes, that’s all you need, just a little bit of advice, and then he sat down with me for 20 minutes and after that 20 minutes, I knew exactly what needed to be done. We went out there and just killed it," Miz said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Miz heaped praise on Bad Bunny and Damian Priest for their performances

Despite his initial concerns about the match, the A-Lister was happy with the way things worked out.

During the interview, he was all praise for Bad Bunny and his tag team partner Damian Priest. He noted that although it was Priest's first big match at WrestleMania, he delivered quite well.

“Bad Bunny did absolutely phenomenal in that match. It takes four to make that match magic, and each person, even Damian Priest, like, that’s his first big match and it’s with a celebrity. You have to be there by their side, guiding them, force-feeding them, and Damien Priest came in there not only with ideas but sometimes, you have an idea of where you’re going to go, and when they go above and beyond that idea, it’s like, ugh. It makes your job so much easier.”

The Miz also teamed up with another celebrity at this year's WrestleMania. He took on the Mysterios alongside YouTuber Logan Paul. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny's most recent appearance with WWE was at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, where he would be one of the match's participants.

