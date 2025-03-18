"Triple H gave up on him," "There's no coming back" - WWE fans react to 3-time champion's run

Triple H has a lot on his plate in the coming month as he enters the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Austin Theory's loss on Monday Night RAW and his run under the new regime.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW in Brussels, Jey Uso came out to face Austin Theory. Before the match, Uso had a heated altercation with Gunther, and Theory paid the price for it as he was squashed by Main Event Jey in a matter of minutes when he hit a spear and a splash.

After the match, fans reacted to Austin Theory's run in the Stamford-based promotion since the new regime took over. From becoming the youngest person to win the Men's Money in the Bank contract to losing in minutes, many blamed Triple H and his booking for Theory's underwhelming run on the roster.

Moreover, a few suggested that the former two-time United States Champion and one-time WWE Tag Team Champion should try something different with his career as a wrestler if his status doesn't change under The Game's regime.

Has Triple H buried Austin Theory under his WWE regime?

A few years ago, Austin Theory was climbing his way to the top of the mountain in the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's leadership. The rising star won the United States Championship and became the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in less than six months.

However, it all changed when Triple H took over the creative duties, and new names became the faces of their respective brands. Nevertheless, Austin Theory had a lengthy reign as the United States Champion when he won the title from Seth Rollins, which kicked off his second reign in WWE.

Later, he paired up with Grayson Waller and eventually won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL and took the titles back to the blue brand. The titles were rebranded, and Theory and Waller became the first-ever WWE Tag Team Champions under the new era.

Has Triple H buried Austin Theory under his regime? Not really. The 27-year-old WWE star has often been in the spotlight and held gold under both regimes. However, he's been pushed down the card under The Game's creative leadership, as he was seemingly pushed to the top quickly without much experience under Vince McMahon's leadership.

