Triple H gave wrestling legend advice after botched finishing move

Former WWE and WCW star Lance Storm has detailed his experience of being on the receiving end of Triple H’s Pedigree finisher.

In 1996, Triple H used the move on enhancement talent Marty Garner at a WWE Superstars of Wrestling taping. Garner, who landed head-first instead of face-first, allegedly mistook the move for a double underhook suplex.

Writing on Twitter, Storm said Triple H had some words of advice before hitting him with the Pedigree for the first time. When Storm made it clear that he knew how to receive the Pedigree, HHH reminded him of the incident with Garner.

Also with this H also asked me if it was okay to keep my arms trapped or if I’d prefer he let them go before the landing. I told him I didn’t’ care he could do what he liked. He released them before impact and made the bump easier for me. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 1, 2021

Marty Garner, also known as Cham Pain, worked as an enhancement talent in WWE between 1994 and 1998. He also lost four matches in WWE between 2006 and 2008, including one pay-per-view match against the debuting MVP at No Mercy 2006.

The history of Triple H’s Pedigree

Triple H hitting the Pedigree on Brock Lesnar

After joining WWE in 1995, Triple H was told to use a variation of the Diamond Cutter as his finisher instead of the Pedigree. He called the move the Pedigree Pandemonium and used it to defeat many opponents in the early days of his WWE career.

Triple H recalled on WWE Backstage in 2019 that he did not like the Pedigree Pandemonium, so he reintroduced the Pedigree as his finisher.

“When I first came to WWE, they actually gave me a slightly different finisher, a version of the RKO,” Triple H said. “I wasn’t enamoured with it and I went back to the Pedigree because it was what I had been using prior to that and I really liked it.”

HHH Didn’t have to stop using the move but I asked him as a favor would he mind not using the Diamond Cutter as his finish & he said problem bro and he never used it again because we were friends. Which speaks volumes for Paul’s character💥 Hes a close friend & a Class Act💎 DDP https://t.co/GM1F0wR631 — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) May 22, 2020

The man who made the Diamond Cutter famous, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), is friends with Triple H in real life. DDP revealed on Twitter in 2020 that he asked The Game to stop using the Pedigree Pandemonium because it looked too similar to his Diamond Cutter.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.