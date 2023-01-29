"Triple H is a genius" - WWE fans can't stop raving about Gunther making history at Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble this year, but fans and critics unanimously hailed Gunther as the MVP of the epic 30-Man battle.

The Intercontinental Champion was the first superstar to enter the match and was eliminated last. Gunther lasted an hour and eleven minutes inside the ring, breaking the previous Royal Rumble record held by Rey Mysterio.

The Imperium leader dominated throughout the match, skillfully destroying everyone in his path. He was involved in several exciting battles with the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman, among others. But one of the best moments for Gunther was when he came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar.

The crowd erupted with pop as Lesnar and Gunther stood across from each other, exchanging taunts. The WWE Universe instantly fell in love with their interaction and labeled it a big money match.

After a grueling battle, Gunther and Cody Rhodes were the last two superstars left in the Rumble match. Instead of a quick elimination, we saw them lock horns in an intense match that ended with the Intercontinental Champion's elimination.

The American Nightmare scripted a fairytale victory at Royal Rumble, and Gunther played a huge role in making the moment more impactful. Fans believe the latter deserves to be a world champion based on his recent performances.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Gunther's historic performance on the show:

Dan 🇮🇪 @danthegrapsfan Triple H deciding to cap a great #RoyalRumble off with a full length Gunther match Triple H deciding to cap a great #RoyalRumble off with a full length Gunther match https://t.co/d9bsd6V5Ay

DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj gunther entered the royal rumble at #1 and he’s in the final two… gunther entered the royal rumble at #1 and he’s in the final two… https://t.co/jBAMzxoDnf

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg GUNTHER vs Cody, battle of the 80s action movie villains GUNTHER vs Cody, battle of the 80s action movie villains

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Add Gunther VS Cody Rhodes to my wishlist for the future. Add Gunther VS Cody Rhodes to my wishlist for the future.

Ibou, of WrestlePurists @BackupHangman Cody came in at 30 and his victory still feels earned because Gunther was portrayed like the most unstoppable force in the planet. His efforts here should not be discounted, he’s unreal. The final 2 is the best in Rumble history. Cody came in at 30 and his victory still feels earned because Gunther was portrayed like the most unstoppable force in the planet. His efforts here should not be discounted, he’s unreal. The final 2 is the best in Rumble history.

Kemosabe @DustyWhoads The whole roster chest after 70 minutes wit Gunther The whole roster chest after 70 minutes wit Gunther https://t.co/31tiSOkOe7

OMARPUNK-02 @2008PERCANGLE Gunther and Cody the last 10 minutes of the rumble Gunther and Cody the last 10 minutes of the rumble https://t.co/olxhovtgRK

22’ Liv Morgan  @embracedvision GUNTHER after lasting the entire Rumble match and breaking Rey’s record GUNTHER after lasting the entire Rumble match and breaking Rey’s record https://t.co/O123jal2wS

Cody Rhodes wins Royal Rumble 2023 to mark an epic return

The American Nightmare entered the match at #30 but still had to fight through hell against Gunther to win the match. But a determined Cody Rhodes picked up a big win to mark the beginning of "Rhodes 2 Rumble".

During a press conference following the show, Cody Rhodes revealed that Triple H said he was proud of him. The American Nightmare admitted to taking digs at WWE in the past but insisted that it was all light-hearted. He is now prepared to 'finish the story' as he eyes the world title at WrestleMania.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes