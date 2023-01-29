Create

"Triple H is a genius" - WWE fans can't stop raving about Gunther making history at Royal Rumble 2023

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Jan 29, 2023 08:35 PM IST
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble this year, but fans and critics unanimously hailed Gunther as the MVP of the epic 30-Man battle.

The Intercontinental Champion was the first superstar to enter the match and was eliminated last. Gunther lasted an hour and eleven minutes inside the ring, breaking the previous Royal Rumble record held by Rey Mysterio.

The Imperium leader dominated throughout the match, skillfully destroying everyone in his path. He was involved in several exciting battles with the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman, among others. But one of the best moments for Gunther was when he came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar.

The crowd erupted with pop as Lesnar and Gunther stood across from each other, exchanging taunts. The WWE Universe instantly fell in love with their interaction and labeled it a big money match.

After a grueling battle, Gunther and Cody Rhodes were the last two superstars left in the Rumble match. Instead of a quick elimination, we saw them lock horns in an intense match that ended with the Intercontinental Champion's elimination.

The American Nightmare scripted a fairytale victory at Royal Rumble, and Gunther played a huge role in making the moment more impactful. Fans believe the latter deserves to be a world champion based on his recent performances.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Gunther's historic performance on the show:

Triple H deciding to cap a great #RoyalRumble off with a full length Gunther match https://t.co/d9bsd6V5Ay
gunther entered the royal rumble at #1 and he’s in the final two… https://t.co/jBAMzxoDnf
GUNTHER vs Cody, battle of the 80s action movie villains
Add Gunther VS Cody Rhodes to my wishlist for the future.
Holy Shit..., 🔥🔥Brock Lesnar vs Gunther????? #RoyalRumble #BrockLesnar #Gunther #WrestleMania https://t.co/uJK5FwwcDy
Cody came in at 30 and his victory still feels earned because Gunther was portrayed like the most unstoppable force in the planet. His efforts here should not be discounted, he’s unreal. The final 2 is the best in Rumble history.
The whole roster chest after 70 minutes wit Gunther https://t.co/31tiSOkOe7
Cody Rhodes after surviving those Gunther chops and winning the #RoyalRumble https://t.co/esQTraaXCu
"Gunther is testing the limits of modern medicine!" #RoyalRumble #WWE https://t.co/JC99nBe4ob
Gunther is A BEAST.#WWERoyalRumble2023 https://t.co/D6x0jiiKsH
Gunther and Cody the last 10 minutes of the rumble https://t.co/olxhovtgRK
01:11:25. Gunther is the man. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/sqYG7vdVE7
GUNTHER after lasting the entire Rumble match and breaking Rey’s record https://t.co/O123jal2wS
HOLY SHIT, SHEAMUS V GUNTHER IS STARTING THE #RoyalRumbleTRIPLE H IS A GENIUS https://t.co/uJ8XuB3cBE

Cody Rhodes wins Royal Rumble 2023 to mark an epic return

Your 2023 Royal Rumble Winner! Celebrate Cody Rhodes return with this ALL NEW collection! Available now. #WWEShop #WWE🛒: bit.ly/3HdO8oL https://t.co/c1XxdjBuHv

The American Nightmare entered the match at #30 but still had to fight through hell against Gunther to win the match. But a determined Cody Rhodes picked up a big win to mark the beginning of "Rhodes 2 Rumble".

During a press conference following the show, Cody Rhodes revealed that Triple H said he was proud of him. The American Nightmare admitted to taking digs at WWE in the past but insisted that it was all light-hearted. He is now prepared to 'finish the story' as he eyes the world title at WrestleMania.

