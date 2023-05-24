Triple H could get into a feud with Cody Rhodes and handpick top WWE star to defeat him, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently spoke about how Triple H and Cody Rhodes' recent segment on WWE RAW could result in an on-screen feud between the two.

In the closing moments of RAW, Hunter showed up to meet Cody backstage, who was sitting in pain after Brock Lesnar took him out twice earlier in the night. While Hunter advised The American Nightmare to get his arm checked by doctors, the latter said he was fine and would fight Lesnar at any cost at Night of Champions.

Though Triple H walked away following this, there's a chance this interaction may not be just a one-off thing but could result in a feud between the two. Bill Apter echoed similar thoughts on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

Host Dr. Chris Featherstone pointed out that since The Game was himself retired, he could enlist the help of someone else to take down Cody Rhodes. This was when Apter suggested Austin Theory's name, saying by the time the feud materializes, the United States Champion might be ready for such a marquee spot.

"But maybe the guy who John Cena said, 'I don't believe what you do at this point of time,' maybe by that time Austin Theory would be graduated into that position," said Bill Apter. [18:45 - 19:00]

Vince Russo comments on Triple H's backstage segment with Cody Rhodes

On the recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opened up about the aforementioned segment between HHH and Cody.

Russo blasted Triple H's line from the interaction, mentioning that Cody Rhodes' arm was broken. The former WWE writer stated that the 37-year-old's arm looked perfectly alright.

"The best line of the entire show was Triple H looking at Cody's arm and saying, 'I could tell that arm is broken just by looking at it.' It didn't look any different. Really Trips? What, you got x-ray vision now? That arm looked perfectly fine to me, Chris," said Vince Russo.

I get showing heart and intestinal fortitude, but the idea of Cody beating… So Cody Rhodes is actually going to "fight" Brock Lesnar with a broken arm at Night of Champions? An injury so bad that, if checked by WWE officials, could deem him not medically cleared storyline-wise.I get showing heart and intestinal fortitude, but the idea of Cody beating… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So Cody Rhodes is actually going to "fight" Brock Lesnar with a broken arm at Night of Champions? An injury so bad that, if checked by WWE officials, could deem him not medically cleared storyline-wise.I get showing heart and intestinal fortitude, but the idea of Cody beating… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/S6MHkUplb9

While Cody defeated Brock Lesnar at Backlash, it's safe to assume he wouldn't have it easy at Night of Champions, as Lesnar seems more unhinged than ever.

