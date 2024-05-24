Triple H gifts Bayer Leverkusen custom Undisputed WWE Championship after their historic season

Triple H has gifted Bayer Leverkusen a custom Undisputed WWE Championship. Leverkusen finished as Bundesliga champions and was unbeaten throughout the 34 matches.

Xabi Alonso's men were unbeaten for 51 games across all competitions this season. However, earlier this week, they suffered a 3-0 loss to Atalanta BC in the Europa League final.

Despite their unbeaten run coming to an end, Leverkusen had an unforgettable season and was gifted a custom Undisputed WWE Championship. On social media, Triple H also sent a message to the German club and teased something major for the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event:

"Congratulations to @Bayer04_en on becoming Bundesliga Champions for the first time ever after an incredible, historic UNDEFEATED season. Time to celebrate like the champions you are… good luck in tomorrow’s German Cup final, and we’ll see you this August for #WWEBash In Berlin," wrote Triple H.

Bayer Leverkusen also responded to Triple H's message

Taking to their official Twitter/X handle, Leverkusen released a video featuring club midfielder Robert Andrich, who was holding the custom Undisputed WWE Championship:

"Not only Rob, but all of us - WE ARE READY! Thank you, @WWE and @TripleH, for your support, and this amazing Custom Undisputed WWE Championship #DeutscherMeisterSVB," wrote Leverkusen via their official handle.

In October 2022, Xabi Alonso was appointed manager of Bayer Leverkusen when the club was in the relegation zone of the Bundesliga. The 2023-24 season marked Alonso's first full season, as he led his side to their first Bundesliga title and a European final.

Leverkusen will officially finish the season on the 25th of May, as they are set to play in the final of the DFB Pokal against 1. FC Kaiserslautern. Alonso's men could wrap up the season with two trophies.