"Triple H has given up on him," "He will be released after WrestleMania"- WWE fans react to 11-time champion's current run

Triple H has shown adaptability as the Head of WWE Creative, often juggling between top talents to give most athletes a chance to shine. However, The Game's booking of Finn Balor has not been well received by the majority of fans.

The Prince was expected to be one of the most prominent stars under Triple H's regime, considering his bookings during the black and gold era of NXT was spearheaded by Hunter himself. However, Balor is often on the losing end of his matches and has very little credibility as a singles star presently.

Balor was in action on RAW this past Monday where he challenged for the Intercontinental Championship. However, The Judgment Day star once again lost the match, with his stablemate Dominik Mysterio playing an inadvertent role in the outcome. The result did not sit well with fans, with many disappointed with how the 11-time WWE champion has been booked in the last few years, with many feeling that the CCO had lost faith in him.

You can check out some of the disappointed fan reactions below:

Image credit: Screenshot of fan reactions on X/Twitter to Finn Balor's current run.

A fan even noted that they could see Balor being released from WWE after WrestleMania 41, considering the Stamford-based promotion had no creative direction for him.

Has Triple H given up on WWE Superstar Finn Balor?

Finn Balor is one of the greatest NXT Superstars of all time. He was presented as a top-tier star during the black and gold era of NXT which was booked by Triple H. However, the CCO has not booked him in a similar fashion on the main roster.

Balor has largely been limited to the tag division in the last few years. He earlier used to team up with Damian Priest and the duo won the tag team gold on a few occasions. However, The Prince had been tagging with JD McDonagh since Priest was ousted from The Judgment Day at SummerSlam 2024.

While Finn Balor has won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on two occasions (with Priest) and the World Tag Team Title (with McDonagh) once in the past two years, fans have been pushing for Triple H to give him a proper singles run, as it has been many years since The Prince has held individual gold.

It was reported a few months back that WWE was lining up Finn Balor for a huge push in 2025. However, judging by how the year has gone for the star so far, it looks like his fans will have to be more patient.

