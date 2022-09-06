Triple H gives another superstar their name back on WWE RAW officially

It was widely reported that former United States Champion Theory has been given his first name back and was confirmed on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

After Triple H took control of the creative team, several stars on the main roster got their full names back, including Angel Garza, whose moniker was previously shortened to 'Angel.' Superstars such as Riddle and Ciampa were also addressed by their first names.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, the current Money in the Bank contract holder was acknowledged as Austin Theory by commentators and announcers. It was also visible on his name template during his entrance. His opponent Kevin Owens even mentioned him getting his first name back on the show.

The 25-year-old star's name was shortened simply to Theory after WrestleMania 38, where he wrestled Pat McAfee.

The young star took on Kevin Owens on the latest episode of RAW, where the former Universal Champion emerged victorious.

Edited by Debottam Saha