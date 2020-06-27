Triple H gives details about the alleged backstage rivalry between The Kliq and The Undertaker's BSK

The Kliq were infamous for creating trouble backstage

Triple H was part of 'The Kliq' along with Shawn Michaels

BSK/Kliq

There are so many interesting backstage stories involving the backstage faction of Shawn Michaels consisting of Triple H, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac, and their heat with multiple Superstars backstage - most notably Bret Hart.

However, there were also rumors that The Kliq did not get along with The Undertaker and his backstage crew who went by the name Bone Street Crew. This 'crew' consisted of The Undertaker, The Godfather, Savio Vega, Yokozuna, Henry Godwinn and Mideon.

While speaking to Gorilla Position, Triple H finally cleared the air and revealed that there wasn't really any heat between the two factions.

There was no real animosity or anything there but like putting stickers on the locker room or whatever, we’d play it up in front of each other. If we were in Germany and everybody went to the bar at night, we’d put our crew on one side, they’d put their crew on the other side. We’d laugh about it and talk about it the next day and everything like that. By the end of the night, when things thinned out, we might all be together in the same place laughing and joking, but the majority of people saw us separated.

Triple H also revealed that it was mostly Michaels who had heat with everyone backstage whereas all the other members of the group got along with the entire locker room.

Triple H on why they made fun of BSK

While talking about the Bone Street Crew, Triple H revealed that The Kliq used to laugh at BSK for getting matching tattoos. He remarked that it was amusing that they used to laugh at The Kliq for being 'marks' for themselves were getting BSK tattoos.

I remember when they all got tattoos. We all were like, oh my God, none of us are getting Kliq tattoos, I can tell you that. They’re laughing at us and saying we’re a bunch of marks for ourselves, oh my God, they all got tattoos? (H/T: 411Mania)

The Undertaker was always a locker room leader and was the de facto leader of the BSK which existed in the 90s.