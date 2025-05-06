Triple H gives his honest thoughts on upcoming title match at WWE Backlash

A major title will be defended at WWE Backlash 2025 and Triple H has expressed his thoughts about the match.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley were set to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, Bayley was attacked backstage before the show and ruled out of the match. Valkyria had 24 hours to find a replacement and got Becky Lynch to take Bayley's spot in the match. They ended up winning the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

The two teammates defended the titles the following week on WWE RAW and unfortunately lost them within a day of winning them. Following the match, Becky Lynch brutally assaulted Lyra Valkyria, starting their rivalry. The two have been taking personal shots at each other for a while now, and Valkyria will have to defend her title against Lynch at Backlash.

Following this segment, Triple H posted about it online, showing excitement.

"This just got personal…Can’t wait for Saturday. #WWEBacklash," he wrote.

Lyra Valkyria needs to put up a great fight against Becky Lynch to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

