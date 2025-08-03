  • home icon
  Triple H gives major star ultimate honor following WWE SummerSlam: "I don't say it to a lot of people"

Triple H gives major star ultimate honor following WWE SummerSlam: "I don't say it to a lot of people"

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 03, 2025 03:38 GMT
Triple H during the SummerSlam post-show (Image via WWE's Youtube)
Triple H during the SummerSlam post-show (Image via WWE's Youtube)

WWE hosted an iconic Night One of SummerSlam 2025 from the MetLife Stadium. The event featured some great matches, a surprise return, and a shocking Money in the Bank cash-in to close off the night. After the show, Triple H addressed the fans as usual during the SummerSlam post-show. While speaking to the fans, he gave his ultimate respect to Jelly Roll.

Jelly Roll made his in-ring debut tonight in a tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul alongside Randy Orton. He did a lot of heavy lifting during the match and even fell victim to a Frog Splash from Logan Paul on the announcer's desk.

In the post-show segment, Triple H discussed the hard work the American singer put in to reach this point. The WWE CCO gave him the ultimate honor by discussing how Jelly Roll has earned his respect.

"I said this to him in the back when he was done, and he walked in the back, and the doc was checking him out, making sure he was okay. And I walked up to him and I said, 'The one thing you did made everybody here proud. You earned your spot in our business, you earned that.' And the biggest word I can say to tell him, and I will tell him again right now, and I don't say it to a lot of people unless it's really earned, but - my respect." [51:55-52:24] he said.
It's great to see Jelly Roll get honored by the Game like this after his in-ring performance at SummerSlam.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

