Triple H gives massive Brock Lesnar update

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently shared an update on Brock Lesnar.

The last time The Beast Incarnate appeared on WWE TV was way back in August 2023. He lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 in their third match, thus losing the feud to The American Nightmare.

Brock Lesnar was seemingly alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. During tonight's post-WrestleMania press conference, Triple H was asked about Brock's status and he gave an interesting response. The Game revealed that there were conversations with Lesnar about a Royal Rumble appearance at one point.

He then said that Brock is currently at home, "being Brock." Triple H then made it clear that Lesnar isn't gone from WWE.

Expand Tweet

Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars in the history of WWE. He has done it all in the squared circle and has won several world titles. He made his main roster debut in mid-2002 and is still one of the most over stars in the business.

He is also the youngest WWE Champion in the history of the global wrestling juggernaut. A Lesnar return is bound to receive a massive pop from the WWE Universe.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you see Lesnar making a return somewhere down the line? Yes! Possibly. 0 votes View Discussion