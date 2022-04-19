"That doesn’t stop the train" - Triple H comments on stars jumping from NXT to AEW

WWE legend Triple H has commented on former NXT stars moving on to join All Elite Wrestling.

Over the last decade, Triple H has transformed NXT from a game show and developmental territory into a legitimate third brand for WWE. As the producer and guiding hand behind the scenes, he strove to prepare newer talent for the main roster while also putting on the best wrestling show possible.

Over the course of the brand's "Black & Gold" era, NXT was headlined by superstars such as Adam Cole, Malakai Black, and Keith Lee. However, those three and many others have since jumped to rival promotion All Elite Wrestling.

Triple H recently spoke to The Athletic and explained that he has no hard feelings about the stars jumping AEW as they have helped the brand grow:

"I like all those guys. They helped us get where we needed to get, and I’m thankful for it. The truth is there was a period of time where we were trying to build NXT. We built NXT. Then we were trying to build a brand that could get a television show and sustain it. All those names helped us get there. Whether anybody believed or not they fit on “Raw” or “SmackDown,” those aren’t necessarily my decisions solely, and they’re Vince’s (McMahon) decisions and fans’ decisions; and then, can we continue to do business with them?"

The Cerebral Assassin went on to reveal that he has not lost touch with the wrestlers who have left the company:

“If they have great gigs, I’m happy for them. I stay in touch with almost all of them. I like to think they came into us here, we taught them a lot, got them to (a higher level) where they learned how to do television, how to be professionals and all that to be successful there. At some point, they might come back with us, or they might never because they don’t fit our brand as well, but that’s OK. They got us to certain places, and I’m thankful for that, and they’re thankful for that, and they’re off to different things. But that doesn’t stop the train.”

AJ Styles says Triple H played a major role in convincing him to join WWE

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has revealed that Triple H was a major reason behind him deciding to sign with the company. During a recent interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc at WrestleMania 38 media row, The Phenomenal One professed that he received a call from The Game before he ended up joining:

"Yeah, Triple H was here, and I am glad to see him, man,” AJ Styles stated. “You’ve got to think, when I think about his retirement I am here because of him. Because he called me, that’s huge for me." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The Game announced his in-ring retirement on March 24, 2022. He also made an appearance on Night Two of WrestleMania 38 and left his wrestling boots in the ring as the final farewell to his in-ring career.

