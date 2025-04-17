  • home icon
Triple H is going to be leaving WWE in less than 12 months, says veteran: "I still believe that 1000%"

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 17, 2025 04:43 GMT
He may be done soon (Credit: WWE.com)

According to a veteran, Triple H may be gone before 12 months are over. He thinks The Rock is taking over soon.

Vince Russo joined Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, where he felt the Game would be gone from WWE sooner rather than later. He even put up a hypothetical situation in which the star could be replaced from his position in WWE creative.

"I still believe that. I still believe that 1000%... Out. Out. Yes. Based on The Rock and whatever he wants to do. Bro, think about this, if The Rock went to whoever is running TKO these days... Rock goes to whoever is in charge and says, 'I want Triple H's job.' What do you think the answer to that is going to be? No? Triple H is over in the wrestling world, Rock is over in the world. These are high profile people that will want to be in business with the Rock in a second." (22:35 - 23:37)
He said that if The Rock decided he wanted the creative job, no one would tell him not to take over the Game. If the star was done making films, then his taking over made simple sense.

However, while the Rock taking over is hypothetical, he was certain that The Game would leave WWE in less than 12 months, especially when Netflix saw its numbers drop after WrestleMania. He said that the star would be made the scapegoat.

