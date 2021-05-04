Triple H heaps praise on latest RAW signing

Triple H is considered to be one of the greatest superstars to ever grace a WWE ring. Over the past few years, The Game has gained a reputation for developing young stars through NXT.

One of those talents, Mansoor, just signed a main roster contract with Monday Night RAW.

Mansoor, who joined WWE in 2018, has been one of the most exciting prospects to watch. He had a great run last year where he didn't lose any of his matches.

Triple H took to Twitter to express his support for the red brand's latest addition. and praised Mansoor for his stellar performances.

"I’ve watched @KSAManny grow in and out of the ring since he first came to the @WWEPC. With stellar performances on #WWENXTand #WWE205Live, can’t wait to watch him on Monday Night #WWERaw!" said Triple H in his tweet.

It will be interesting to see how Mansoor does on the main roster. He answered Sheamus' open challenge tonight. An interference from Humberto Carrillo meant that the match ended in a DQ.

Triple H has mentored some of WWE's top superstars

Triple H's has made a lot of contributions to the wrestling business, both in and out of the ring. Since becoming a part-timer, the Cerebral Assassin has found much success as a WWE executive.

He is in charge of NXT and is the main reason why the black and gold brand is considered to be one of the top wrestling shows in the business.

He has mentored and developed some of the company's top stars, including the likes of Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks.

Do you agree with Triple H's evaluation of Mansoor? What are your thoughts on The Game as a mentor? Let us know in the comments section.