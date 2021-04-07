"The ceiling is so high" - Triple H heaps praise on NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver headliner

Ahead of this week's NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Triple H was a guest on The Bump alongside Shawn Michaels. The pair spoke about the upcoming NXT event, as well as the stars involved in the two-night affair.

During his appearance on the show, Triple H had high praise for Raquel Gonzalez, who is headlining night one of Stand & Deliver. Speaking of Gonzalez, Triple H opened up about her nixed debut plans, stating:

"In this past year, year and a half, [Raquel] has gone from somebody that couldn't get on television - we were just talking about this yesterday. The first USA show that we did, we were going to debut Raquel Gonzalez, the week before we pulled her off, and it was devastating to her."

He continued, heaping praise on the NXT Superstar:

"We said 'you're not quite there yet, not quite ready,' and it was a hard conversation to have with her, but I said, 'believe me, the ceiling is so high for you, I don't want to put it out there before it's ready, and we want it to be right.' Here she is, a year and a half later, main eventing TakeOver, on the cusp of being, you know, being one of the biggest women in our industry, if not already there. So it's amazing those changes, but yet a goal is still the same."

Raquel Gonzalez will headline night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, competing with Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship. Alongside Dakota Kai, Gonzalez was the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner and first NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Triple H recently invited Poppy to perform at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Music star Poppy has performed at many NXT events. She is set to return for night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, playing her new single on the show.

Poppy and Triple H shared an exchange on Twitter, where the singer teased an appearance at this week's TakeOver. Triple H responded to her, saying:

"Hell yes!!! I want you to “stand and deliver” like only you can...and hit us with something we’ve never heard before. I want the WORLD to hear us!!!! #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver"

Following this, Poppy's appearance was then officially announced by WWE. Poppy will be joining fellow musician guest, Nita Strauss, who is opening night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.