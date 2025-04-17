Triple H helped concussed WWE legend during high profile matchup: "It was just incredible" (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared his experience with Triple H while discussing his 2000 SummerSlam match against The Game and The Rock. During the bout, Angle suffered a concussion.

Ad

Angle is regarded as one of the best in-ring technicians ever to set foot in the business. As an Olympic gold medalist, he replicated his success in professional wrestling, becoming a five-time World Champion in WWE. He also had a very successful stint in TNA Wrestling before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Kurt Angle was in conversation with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter this week. The veteran mentioned that Triple H took care of him and led him through a match when he was concussed. Kurt revealed that Hunter managed to keep him calm during the bout, and they, along with The Rock, managed to close the contest successfully.

Ad

Trending

"I was in the ring with him when I got a concussion. It was a Triple Threat with me, Rock, and Triple H. I don't remember anything I did and when I watched the whole match back, I noticed that Triple H led me through the whole match. It was just incredible how he was able to talk to me and keep me not panicking and keep me, I guess, calm and collected." [From 1:41 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Hunter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. While he was inducted as part of DX in 2019, he will go in as a singles inductee this year.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More