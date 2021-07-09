Triple H helped a former SmackDown Superstar move to NXT and prevented him from "sitting in catering" (Exclusive)

There are countless instances where NXT talents experience a rough transition to the main roster. While a handful of wrestlers have had breakthrough moments on RAW and SmackDown, many acts have suffered from WWE's creative indecisiveness following call-ups.

Sanity is a prime example of a successful NXT project failing on the main roster. Former stablemate Killian Dain (aka Big Damo) has spoken about the aftermath of the faction's main roster run during a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta.

WWE broke up Sanity after their unsuccessful SmackDown stint, and Killian Dain quickly found his way back to NXT. Big Damo revealed that he had a conversation with Triple H before his return to the black-and-gold brand.

The Irish wrestler was prepared to work in NXT and NXT UK while also being a part of the SmackDown roster. Triple H himself didn't want Killian Dain to waste his time in the catering section as the NXT Boss knew about the wrestler's drive to perform.

Dain wasn't in the business of collecting easy paychecks, and he wanted to wrestle as much as he could in the WWE.

"I literally had a conversation with Triple H. I just said, honestly, if there is anything at NXT or NXT UK, I would do that. Even if I'm still on SmackDown or whatever, and I can go back there and do anything. He said, 'Listen, I know you're somebody who just does not want to be sitting in catering waiting for a paycheck because at that point I was 33 or something like that and like, I was in great shape. I was ready to go, wanted to wrestle," revealed Dain.

Killian Dain is glad he decided to return to NXT

The former NXT superstar noted that his career could have been different had he retained his status as a SmackDown talent. The 36-year-old giant has no regrets about his decisions as he genuinely cherished traveling and working with the NXT crew.

Dain got the call about his NXT comeback on a Sunday, and he was at the Performance Center the next day for a class led by Shawn Michaels.

"I mean, should I have stayed and probably like, waited for another opportunity? Sure, you never know what would have happened, but I'm really glad with the decision that I made. Like, a lot of the guys on the NXT roster I got to mix up with had some really fun matches. I loved all the tours. I loved working with the younger talent as well on the house shows and everything else and in training. So me personally, the first thing I did, I think it was a Sunday, I was told you're going to go back to NXT. The next day I was at the building, and I was in class with Shawn Michaels. You know, I had that choice, and I was very glad I made that choice, to be honest," added Big Damo.

Killian Dain's second NXT stint spawned a few solid angles, with the most recent alliance with Drake Maverick being a prominent example.

The former WWE star was unfortunately released during the latest budget cuts. He spoke about his WWE career, Nikki Cross' character evolution, Sanity, The Wyatt Family, and a lot more during the exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling Interview.

