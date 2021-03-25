Triple H very high on current NXT gimmick - Reports

If you're enjoying the Tian Sha storyline in WWE NXT, so is Triple H, which means it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, both Triple H and Shawn Michaels are very high on the Tian Sha gimmick. Both men believe the storyline has legs and a "long-term future" with the black and gold brand.

Backstage sources within NXT also told Sapp that Triple H and Michaels are very hands-on with the gimmick's presentation that is seen almost every week.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are behind Tian Sha

The mysterious Tian Sha character's on-screen presentation is similar to that of Shao Khan's character in the Mortal Kombat video game franchise.

She is currently being portrayed by Karen Q, who, before this gimmick, was last seen on WWE television in 2018 during the Mae Young Classic. She later suffered a knee injury in July 2019 and hasn't wrestled since.

Whether Karen Q will eventually be revealed as Tian Sha in the future is yet to be seen. Triple H could always change the character's identity before the reveal. Nothing is set in stone.

It will be interesting to see where this storyline goes from here. With the backing of Triple H and HBK, you can rest assured that Xia Li and company are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Are you enjoying the Tian Sha gimmick in WWE NXT? Are you surprised it has backing from both Triple H and Shawn Michaels? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.