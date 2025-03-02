Triple H highly impressed by current champion's transition from "a good hand" into a WWE megastar

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the events of Elimination Chamber this week. The legendary veteran spoke highly of one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan, following the event.

Ad

Morgan was part of the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The encounter was filled with drama as Jade Cargill returned and took out Naomi. Liv and Bianca Belair were the last two in the match, and The EST finally hit a KOD on her opponent with one last gasp to win the match.

During the post-show press conference, Triple H mentioned that he was amazed by Liv's performance. He recalled how, just a year ago, Morgan was seen as a good-to-have member of the roster and how she has transformed into a megastar in recent months. Triple H pointed out that The Judgment Day member was quickly learning the nuances of being a top star and looked to be enjoying herself during every outing

Ad

Trending

"Liv Morgan just continues to impress me. A woman that, a year ago, many people would have said is great to have on the roster, she's a good hand and all those things. In this last, I guess what, since May, has just become a megastar and continues to surpass that. To me, she stood out tonight as a star in the spotlight, thriving," Triple H said.

Ad

The Game continued:

"Even when she's in pain, looks like she's having the greatest time of her life doing it. The little nuances she's picking up right now, she has earned that spot at the top and earned a spot to be called one of the best women in the ring we have right now. So, incredibly proud of her." [From 30:43 - 31:38]

Ad

Ad

With the events of the Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair will certainly challenge Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. As for Liv Morgan, The Judgment Day member still isn't guaranteed a match at The Show of Shows this year.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback