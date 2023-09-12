"Triple H hired him as a jobber," "Tarnished his legacy" - WWE Universe reacts to 5-time Champion's return

The WWE Universe rejoiced when Triple H finally got a chance to book talent on the main roster after Vince McMahon went on a hiatus from the company last year. However, some stars haven't been utilized to the fullest on the main roster, and fans believe former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano's recent return is the prime example.

Johnny Gargano's return to WWE was celebrated by the fans when he joined the main roster under Triple H's new regime. After a handful of entertaining matches against Austin Theory, Gargano was sidelined for a while. After Elimination Chamber 2023, The Rebel Heart hasn't been featured well on the main roster.

Recently, he returned to live events and lost to 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos, which was reportedly the shortest match of the night. Fans are disappointed over The Rebel Heart's run on the main roster and Triple H's treatment of the star ever since he returned to WWE.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Johnny Gargano's had a total of ten live matches this year, including weekly shows and monthly premium live events. Over the past few months, Gargano had four losses to Omos during live events. It will be interesting to see what WWE will do with him in the near future.

Triple H could possibly reunite Johnny Gargano with former tag team partner on WWE's main roster

In 2016, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were among the hottest acts on the then-black-and-gold brand. Together, DIY put on one of the best matches of the year against The Revival. Unfortunately, the team broke up after Ciampa got sidelined.

However, Triple H booked both stars as the faces of the brand, who went on to win the NXT Championship and feuded against each other for years on the developmental brand. In 2020, they ended their rivalry and went their separate ways before arriving on the main roster.

A couple of months before Johnny Gargnano's return, Tommaso Ciampa made his main roster debut under Vince McMahon's regime. Later, Triple H took over and continued his pairing with The Miz, where he even faced Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship before getting injured.

Recently, Ciampa has been teasing a reunion with Johnny Gargano on WWE's main roster. It will be interesting to see how The Game will book their reunion and if they will be able to win tag team gold once again.

