Triple H believes Cody Rhodes has had a steady rise in WWE over the last few months.

Cody lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and then started a rivalry with Brock Lesnar. This first-time-ever feud resulted in three amazing matches that finally culminated at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare picked up the win this Saturday, ending the trilogy at 2-1 in his favor.

Triple H addressed journalists during the SummerSlam press conference. He claimed that very few stars could boast of sharing a moment of mutual respect with Brock Lesnar.

He mentioned that Cody's win was a testament to his gradual rise in the company after the disappointment at WrestleMania.

"Name the amount of people that Brock Lesnar has gotten up after going through a match like that, shook their hand, and pulled them in to hug them before walking out. I know Brock, I work with him all the time. That was a whole *** for me. So when Cody realizes what happened, it's a moment. And if that doesn't tell you where Cody is at, where this journey has taken him, where this journey has taken him from what many people questioned at WrestleMania to where he is right now, like that rise just continues to be phenomenal. He delivers at all turns. So it's awesome."

It will be interesting to see what the WWE creative team under Triple H has planned for Cody Rhodes moving forward.

