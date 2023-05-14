"Triple H I hate (you)" - Fans furious as WWE gives away major dream match at recent live event

Fans seem to be far from pleased with Triple H and WWE after they booked a dream match at a recent Live Event. The bout in question is Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship against Johnny Gargano at the show.
Gunther, along with his Imperium stablemates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, was drafted to RAW in the 2023 Draft. As for Johnny Gargano, he reunited with his The Way stablemates, Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, and Dexter Lumis.
Considering both are on the same brand now, it was only a matter of time before they crossed paths. The Ring General defeated the former NXT Champion in nearly ten minute match at the recent Saturday Night's Main Event. Though many fans were hoping the bout would materialize on RAW, there's a chance WWE pitted the two because they are planning to kickstart a feud between them.
Whatever the intention, going by reactions to the match, it's safe to say fans craved to see Gunther and Johnny Gargano battle it out on TV first. A lot of users also believe Gargano could win the Battle Royal for the upcoming episode of RAW, the winner of which will get a shot at the IC Title.
Check out some of the notable reactions below:
WWE RAW Superstar Matt Riddle also wants to face Gunther for the IC Title
On a recent episode of RAW Talk, Matt Riddle, who has also been drafted to RAW, expressed his intention to face Gunther for the IC Title. The Original Bro added that he was also eying to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
"With the WWE Draft just happening with all the new competition here like Gunther and new titles. The World title, the Intercontinental title on RAW, the sky’s the limit,” said Matt Riddle.
It remains to be seen which competitor emerges victorious in the Battle Royal on RAW and challenges Gunther for the coveted IC Title.
Do you see Johnny Gargano being a legitimate threat to Gunther's IC Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
