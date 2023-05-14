"Triple H I hate (you)" - Fans furious as WWE gives away major dream match at recent live event

Fans seem to be far from pleased with Triple H and WWE after they booked a dream match at a recent Live Event. The bout in question is Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship against Johnny Gargano at the show.

Gunther, along with his Imperium stablemates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, was drafted to RAW in the 2023 Draft. As for Johnny Gargano, he reunited with his The Way stablemates, Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, and Dexter Lumis.

Considering both are on the same brand now, it was only a matter of time before they crossed paths. The Ring General defeated the former NXT Champion in nearly ten minute match at the recent Saturday Night's Main Event. Though many fans were hoping the bout would materialize on RAW, there's a chance WWE pitted the two because they are planning to kickstart a feud between them.

Whatever the intention, going by reactions to the match, it's safe to say fans craved to see Gunther and Johnny Gargano battle it out on TV first. A lot of users also believe Gargano could win the Battle Royal for the upcoming episode of RAW, the winner of which will get a shot at the IC Title.

Check out some of the notable reactions below:

حسحس @BD_2213 @reigns_era Is this one of those “starts as live event and then goes on to become a feud” type deals? About damn time @reigns_era Is this one of those “starts as live event and then goes on to become a feud” type deals? About damn time https://t.co/80mn44lxUB

DEE @TheDEEsciple @reigns_era Im literally gonna fight the whole company if this dont get run back on live TV @reigns_era Im literally gonna fight the whole company if this dont get run back on live TV

M @obeymarxos @reigns_era Please tell me he’s winning the battle Royal @reigns_era Please tell me he’s winning the battle Royal

Kevin. @KWresling @reigns_era They're testing something bc Gargano is winning the battle royal this Monday @reigns_era They're testing something bc Gargano is winning the battle royal this Monday 👀

☠️💀JC2000💀☠️ @JC_CHILL_ @reigns_era Why does gunther always get good opponents at house shows????? @reigns_era Why does gunther always get good opponents at house shows?????

himanshu @himanshcox @reigns_era they always do future fueds /matches on live events @reigns_era they always do future fueds /matches on live events

WWE RAW Superstar Matt Riddle also wants to face Gunther for the IC Title

On a recent episode of RAW Talk, Matt Riddle, who has also been drafted to RAW, expressed his intention to face Gunther for the IC Title. The Original Bro added that he was also eying to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

"With the WWE Draft just happening with all the new competition here like Gunther and new titles. The World title, the Intercontinental title on RAW, the sky’s the limit,” said Matt Riddle.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era



- Becky addresses Trish

- Cody responds to Lesnar’s challenge

- A Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender for the IC Championship

- Nakamura vs The Miz

- Liv & Raquel vs Chelsea & Sonya (Women’s Tag Titles) RAW next week:- Becky addresses Trish- Cody responds to Lesnar’s challenge- A Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender for the IC Championship- Nakamura vs The Miz- Liv & Raquel vs Chelsea & Sonya (Women’s Tag Titles) #WWERaw RAW next week: - Becky addresses Trish - Cody responds to Lesnar’s challenge - A Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender for the IC Championship - Nakamura vs The Miz - Liv & Raquel vs Chelsea & Sonya (Women’s Tag Titles) #WWERaw https://t.co/aWWVXhTTQd

It remains to be seen which competitor emerges victorious in the Battle Royal on RAW and challenges Gunther for the coveted IC Title.

Do you see Johnny Gargano being a legitimate threat to Gunther's IC Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes