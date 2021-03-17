Triple H's immediate reaction to forgetting his line in a promo with CM Punk

WWE EVP Triple H once forgot his line in a promo with CM Punk, according to former WWE Superstar Doc Gallows.

On the latest edition of Talk’n Shop, Doc Gallows revealed an interesting bit from the time he was a part of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society. As per Gallows, Triple H was delivering a promo while he was in the ring with him, Punk, and Serena Deeb. The Game suddenly forgot his line and proceeded to seek help from Punk, who quickly fed him the line. Check out Gallows' full comment below:

"We’re in the ring one time. I’m 25, so I still have the nerves. I’m with [CM] Punk and Serena [Deeb] and Triple H. I remember being there and you think that these guys don’t f**k anything up, ever. We’re standing in the ring, Punk and Hunter are promoing back and forth, they do something, Punk gets a pop, Hunter gets a pop, and then Hunter drops the mic to his pecs and goes, ‘What’s my line?’ and Punk [feeds it to him]. Even those guys, it’s hard to remember all those f**king lines."

Triple H is one of the best talkers in the business

Triple H has had an incredible career as a WWE Superstar, thanks to his ability to have impressive matches on a regular basis and his skills on the mic.

Over the course of his decades-long WWE career, Triple H has delivered a string of incredible promos in and out of the ring, but even the very best wrestlers sometimes have bad days. The aforementioned incident was a rare instance of Triple H messing up his promo.

Triple H had a few run-ins with CM Punk during the latter's Straight Edge Society run.

The two eventually engaged in a major feud, which ended at Night Of Champions 2011 when Triple H defeated Punk. The latter felt that this particular loss halted the momentum he had gained during the early stages of "The Summer of Punk".