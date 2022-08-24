"Bray Wyatt without a doubt" - Twitter reacts to Top Dolla sharing Triple H Infinity Gauntlet meme

Twitter reacted to the Triple H Infinity Gauntlet meme shared by Top Dolla after WWE RAW.

The Game changed the landscape of WWE when he took over Vince McMahon's duties as Creative Head. After McMahon retired, a new regime was put in place and the show has been running smoothly ever since.

Hunter has been aggressively rehiring superstars who were once fired by Vince McMahon. Top Dolla, who recently returned to the blue brand, shared a hilarious Infinity Gauntlet meme involving the returning superstars:

"Again… This is the OFFICIAL Triple H Infinity Gauntlet Meme… who you got filling in the Mind Stone? #WWERaw"

Here are some of the picks by Twitter:

Several stars who were released have either joined AEW or other wrestling promotions. It would be interesting to see how many of the speculated returns will take place in the coming months.

How many superstars have returned under Triple H's regime?

After a series of misconduct and allegations, Vince McMahon stepped back as the CEO of WWE. A few weeks later, he announced his retirement, which shocked the wrestling world.

Fans were excited about HHH's new role as the Head of Creative, mostly due to Hunter's past work with the black and gold brand. SummerSlam 2022 was the first major premium live event under Hunter's reign and the WWE Universe was happy with its booking.

After the event, a series of returns took place on WWE RAW and SmackDown. The week started with the return of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky and ended with Karrion Kross and Hit Row.

The return also included Dexter Lumis and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Last night, Johnny Gargano returned to WWE to join the red brand. It will be interesting to see how many more returns are in store for the company.

Who do you think will return under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comment section.

