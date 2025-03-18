Triple H is introducing another new WWE championship; tournament has been officially announced around WrestleMania

Another WWE championship is being officially introduced by Triple H. The announcement has now been made.

Ad

The WWE ID account announced that a tournament was kicking off to crown a new WWE ID Champion. The brand that was started by Triple H to help identify and recruit stars from independent wrestlers has quite a host of stars signed at the moment.

The contest will kick off at WrestleMania weekend, making it an even bigger attraction. The first-ever champion will be crowned soon after, but fans must wait and see how the matches unfold.

Ad

Trending

"The WWE ID Championship Tournament will start in Las Vegas during Wrestlemania week with two Opening Round events! @GCWrestling_ presents the ID Tournament as part of The Collective on April 16th! @FSWVegas presents the ID Tournament on April 18th after Smackdown! Already signed for both events are talent seen on #WWEEvolve including: -Sean Legacy -Zayda Steel -Ice Williams -Jackson Drake -Swipe Right of Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes -Zara Zakher -Cappuccino Jones -Plus many others to be announced! Match announcements and more info coming soon!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Triple H has been essential in bringing around the current framework of WWE, where more and more stars have a chance of getting to the main roster from different avenues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback