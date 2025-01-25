Triple H invites major name to WWE Royal Rumble; teases potential inclusion in the match

The annual WWE Royal Rumble will take place next weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. A handful of names have already been announced for the men's and women's Rumble matches.

Ahead of tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event, Triple H called social media star IShowSpeed and invited him to the upcoming premium live event. Speed didn't know when and where the Rumble was, but after explaining the details and asking if he could stream live during the show, the popular streamer was open to the invitation.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Speed has been seen on WWE TV in the past, having been part of Logan Paul's WrestleMania match and was RKO'd by Randy Orton.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

The star is known for being athletic and could easily be one of the entrants in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Speed and Logan Paul know how to go viral, and they would be able to push the Rumble forward on social media if they were both part of the annual battle royal.

Logan Paul is expected to announce his Royal Rumble entry on WWE RAW

The men's Royal Rumble match is already stacked, with John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more already declaring they would be part of the match, but Logan Paul is also expected to be part of the bout.

Expand Tweet

Paul is set to return to WWE RAW next week, but it's unclear what he will be doing. If he cuts a promo, The Rumble will likely be the main topic of conversation, and if he announces his place, he could cross paths with IShowSpeed.

Paul has been in a Rumble before, but he has never been able to win the match, the last few years have been him showing what he is capable of, but now it seems his mentality has switched and he wants to win the World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback