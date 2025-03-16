Triple H issues a message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE is currently at its peak, and under Triple H's creative regime, fans have been enjoying major international events. Presently, the Stamford-based promotion is on an international tour ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from Barcelona, Spain, and the fans in the arena made the entire atmosphere more memorable with the deafening cheers and boos throughout the show.

Taking to his X handle, the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, expressed his gratitude to the Barcelona fans for the massive reception in their city and urged Brussels fans to get ready for the show, the host city of the upcoming episode of RAW.

“Barcelona was incredible…Passionate, electric, and loud! Brussels…you’re up next. See you at WWE RAW,” wrote Triple H.

The upcoming edition of the Monday Night Show is going to be intriguing as it will have John Cena and Cody Rhodes under the same roof for the first time since Cena’s heel turn, along with much more.

Triple H announced the first PLE after WrestleMania 41

With so much happening—from John Cena’s heel turn to the saga involving Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins—the anticipation for WrestleMania 41 has peaked. Each week, the card continues to take shape for The Show of Shows.

Amid the hype for The Showcase of The Immortals, the CCO announced the first Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 41, Backlash 2025. It will take place on May 10 from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hyping the 2025 Backlash PLE as the aftermath of 'Mania, The Game shared the promotional video on his official X/Twitter account.

“Every WrestleMania there are winners and there are losers… For every action … there will be a Backlash. WWEBacklash comes to Enterprise Center in St. Louis on May 10. Tickets are on sale next Friday,” wrote The Game.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the wrestling juggernaut in the coming months.

