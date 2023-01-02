"Triple H just losing his mind in excitement over him" - Fans predict 37-year-old star will sign for WWE after leaving another promotion

Would Triple H be interested in signing a free agent for WWE? Fans certainly seem to think so.

The Game took over the creative duties for WWE once Vince McMahon announced his retirement. The 77-year-old was infamous for releasing a number of wrestlers in the final years of his reign at the top of the company.

Many of the released stars were big fan favorites, and the WWE Universe was disappointed with their release. Triple H reversed a lot of that by bringing back released names once he took over the creative role.

The likes of Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim, and Emma have returned to the company under the King of Kings' regime.

Moreover, William Regal requested an early release from AEW to reunite with the 14-time world champion. It is clear that Vince McMahon stepping down has made WWE a more desirable place to work.

Mads Krugger is a former Major League Wrestling star who recently exited MLW.

He is an impressive performer with an intimidating look. Now that he is a free agent, fans have speculated on Twitter about him possibly being an attractive signing for Triple H.

Triple H recently signed a major talent for WWE

The former D-Generation X star recently added major firepower to the NXT roster by signing Dragon Lee from the Mexican promotion AAA.

Dragon Lee teamed up with Dralistico to defeat AEW's FTR in a tag team match to become the new AAA tag team champions at the AAA Noche de Campeones event.

After the match, Dragon Lee announced that he was leaving for the Stamford-based promotion in January 2023. This was a surprising announcement, as many expected Lee to sign for AEW after making an appearance on Dynamite earlier.

Dragon Lee teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and Rush to take on the Elite in the first round of the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The Mexican stars lost, but Dragon Lee left a drastic impression, one that saw him eventually sign for NXT.

