Triple H just made a huge error with LA Knight on RAW

LA Knight is one of WWE's hottest stars, and Triple H knows that. However, his handling of the megastar has been far from perfect, and he may have just made another potentially huge error with him on RAW this week.

The August 21st episode of RAW saw The Miz face Akira Tozawa - a man who hadn't won a singles match on RAW since 2017. He also has the distinct honor of being the only man (so far) to be defeated by Rhea Ripley in a singles match. That's why everybody assumed that The Miz would be winning.

Instead, LA Knight's interference eventually led to Tozawa defeating two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz. Given Tozawa's status as an enhancement talent, it looks like Triple H made a massive error by having him defeat a legend like The Miz.

It instantly devalues LA Knight's inevitable win over The A-Lister.

The Miz has always done what he has been told, but there is no denying that he shouldn't be losing to enhancement talent. It isn't a knock on Tozawa, but he fits the comedic role better.

Because Triple H decided to have The Miz lose, LA Knight won't benefit when he eventually beats him.

