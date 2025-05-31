Triple H keeping his distance from Vince McMahon; WWE veteran discusses the divide between them (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling personality and former WWE manager, Dutch Mantell, recently spoke about the complicated relationship between Triple H and Vince McMahon. Hunter took control of the creative team after McMahon.

During his Hall of Fame induction, Hunter recalled learning about the business from Vince McMahon. He noted that their relationship was complicated, but didn't discount the learnings from his father-in-law.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast with host Mac Davis, Mantell mentioned that even if Hunter and Vince were on talking terms, they would not be seen together. He noted that Triple H knew very well that if he was seen with Mr. McMahon, he would be branded as guilty by association. The veteran manager joked that The Game would have watched the Super Bowl in a bar, rather than watching it with Vince.

"He was at the Super Bowl with Shane, right? I doubt if we would have seen him at Super Bowl, even if he had good relations with Triple H. Triple H would have said, 'Whoops, not going. Not going out there. I'll sit in this bar across town and watch the game. Not going to be seen out there with you, Vince.' He knows that, hanging around with Vince, he's guilty just like Vince." [From 34:28 onwards]

Vince McMahon has reportedly grown closer to Shane McMahon over the last few years. He was also seen with Shane during his recent appearance at the Super Bowl. It will be interesting to see if Vince and Hunter can rekindle their relationship in the future.

