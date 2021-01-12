Triple H kicks off RAW, is challenged by Randy Orton in a heated segment

WWE Hall of Famer and legend Triple H kicked off tonight's Monday Night RAW. The same announcement was made mere hours before the show after WWE revealed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been put in quarantine.

Triple H entered the ThunderDome tonight and welcomed everyone to Monday Night RAW. Before he could say anything further, Randy Orton's music hit, and out came the Legend Killer.

Orton asked Triple H to make an announcement and give the WWE title to him. The Game asked Orton to win the Royal Rumble if he wants the WWE Championship.

Following that, Triple H talked to Orton about how he set The Fiend on fire and contemplated doing the same to Alexa Bliss as well. He then criticized Orton for attacking and humiliating several legends last year. This led to Randy Orton challenging Triple H for a match on RAW tonight.

Triple H to wrestle on RAW tonight?

Triple H initially said no to the challenge, stating that he doesn't want to give Randy Orton the satisfaction. However, Orton mocked Triple H by claiming that he couldn't make his decisions because Stephanie McMahon wasn't there.

A furious Triple H turned back and punched Orton, who rolled out of the ring and suspected that the Game accepted his challenge. However, the commentators stated that the match hadn't been made official yet.